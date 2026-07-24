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PHOTOS: Minister Wheatley Welcomes Mexican Ambassador

July 24, 2026
Office of the Prime Minister
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PHOTOS: Minister Wheatley Welcomes Mexican Ambassador
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Science, Technology and Special Projects, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (right), greets Mexican Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Roberto Canseco Martínez, during a courtesy call at Jamaica House on July 22.
PHOTOS: Minister Wheatley Welcomes Mexican Ambassador
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Science, Technology and Special Projects, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (right), shares in conversation with Mexican Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Roberto Canseco Martínez, during a courtesy call at Jamaica House on July 22.
PHOTOS: Minister Wheatley Welcomes Mexican Ambassador
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Science, Technology and Special Projects, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (right) listens to the comments of Mexican Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Roberto Canseco Martínez, during a courtesy call on July 22 at Jamaica House.
Last Updated: July 24, 2026