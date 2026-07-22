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PHOTOS: Minister Wheatley Meets with German Ambassador

July 22, 2026
Office of the Prime Minister
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PHOTOS: Minister Wheatley Meets with German Ambassador
Photo: Michael Sloley
Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Science, Technology and Special Projects, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (right), in conversation with Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Jamaica, His Excellency, Jan Hendrik van Thiel, during a courtesy call at Jamaica House on July 21.

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Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Science, Technology and Special Projects, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (right), makes a point to Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Jamaica, His Excellency, Jan Hendrik van Thiel, during a courtesy call at Jamaica House on July 21.

 

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Science, Technology and Special Projects, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (right), speaks with Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Jamaica, His Excellency, Jan Hendrik van Thiel, during a courtesy call at Jamaica House on July 21.
Last Updated: July 22, 2026