PHOTOS: Minister Morris Dixon at Tech Beach Retreat December 10, 2024 Listen Skills Share Photo: Serena Grant Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, addresses a session on the final day of the Tech Beach Retreat, which was held at Secrets Resort in St. James on Friday (December 6). The Full Story Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, addresses a session on the final day of the Tech Beach Retreat, which was held at Secrets Resort in St. James on Friday (December 6).