PHOTOS: Minister Morgan Receives Courtesy Call from Bermuda’s Premier

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with Responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan (left), greets Premier of Bermuda, Hon. E. David Burt, during a courtesy call on Tuesday (October 14). The meeting was held in the Minister’s Courtesy Lounge, located at the National Works Agency (NWA) Corporate Office on Maxfield Avenue in Kingston.

