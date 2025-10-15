| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
PHOTOS: Minister Morgan Receives Courtesy Call from Bermuda’s Premier

October 15, 2025
Works / Construction
Photo: Adrian Walker
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with Responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan (left), greets Premier of Bermuda, Hon. E. David Burt, during a courtesy call on Tuesday (October 14). The meeting was held in the Minister’s Courtesy Lounge, located at the National Works Agency (NWA) Corporate Office on Maxfield Avenue in Kingston.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with Responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan (left), shares pleasantries with Premier of Bermuda, Hon. E. David Burt, during a courtesy call on Tuesday (October 14). The meeting was held in the Minister’s Courtesy Lounge, located at the National Works Agency (NWA) Corporate Office on Maxfield Avenue in Kingston.
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with Responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan (left), shares highlights of Jamaica’s road infrastructure projects with Premier of Bermuda, Hon. E. David Burt, during a courtesy call on Tuesday (October 14). The meeting took place in the Minister’s Courtesy Lounge, located at National Works Agency (NWA) Corporate Office on Maxfield Avenue in Kingston.
