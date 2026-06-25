| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

PHOTOS: Minister McKenzie Receives Courtesy Call from Japan’s Ambassador

June 25, 2026
Foreign Affairs
Share
PHOTOS: Minister McKenzie Receives Courtesy Call from Japan’s Ambassador
Photo: Michael Sloley
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (left), greets Japan’s Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Kohei Maruyama, during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s offices on Hagley Park Road in Kingston on Tuesday (June 23).
PHOTOS: Minister McKenzie Receives Courtesy Call from Japan’s Ambassador
Photo: Michael Sloley
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (left), shares a light moment with Japan’s Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Kohei Maruyama, as he views a token presented to him during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s Hagley Park Road offices in Kingston on Tuesday (June 23).
PHOTOS: Minister McKenzie Receives Courtesy Call from Japan’s Ambassador
Photo: Michael Sloley
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (left), presents a token to Japan’s Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Kohei Maruyama, during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s Hagley Park Road offices in Kingston on Tuesday (June 23).
PHOTOS: Minister McKenzie Receives Courtesy Call from Japan’s Ambassador
Photo: Michael Sloley
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (left), converses with as Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency Kohei Maruyama, during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s offices on Hagley Park Road in Kingston on Tuesday (June 23).
Last Updated: June 25, 2026