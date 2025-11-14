PHOTOS: Minister Johnson Smith Welcomes Hurricane Relief Supplies from Barbados

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, boarded the HNLMS Pelikaan at the Kingston Freeport Container Terminal on Wednesday (November 12), following the vessel’s delivery of hurricane relief supplies to Jamaica.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, delivers remarks aboard the HNLMS Pelikaan ship that brought hurricane relief items to support Jamaica, at the Kingston Freeport Container Terminal on Wednesday (November 12). Listening (from left) are Honorary Consul of Barbados, Winston Bayley; Captain of the HNLMS Pelikaan, Max Borsboom; and European Union (EU) Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Dr. Erja Askola.

