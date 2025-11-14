PHOTOS: Minister Johnson Smith Welcomes Hurricane Relief Supplies from Barbados November 14, 2025 Listen Hurricane Relief & Recovery Share Photo: MICHAEL SLOLEY Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (right), converses with Captain of the HNLMS Pelikaan, Max Borsboom (left), during the arrival of relief supplies from Barbados at the Kingston Freeport Container Terminal on Wednesday (November 12). Also present is European Union (EU) Ambassador to Jamaica, Erja Askola. Photo: MICHAEL SLOLEY Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, delivers remarks aboard the HNLMS Pelikaan ship that brought hurricane relief items to support Jamaica, at the Kingston Freeport Container Terminal on Wednesday (November 12). Listening (from left) are Honorary Consul of Barbados, Winston Bayley; Captain of the HNLMS Pelikaan, Max Borsboom; and European Union (EU) Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Dr. Erja Askola. Photo: MICHAEL SLOLEY Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, boarded the HNLMS Pelikaan at the Kingston Freeport Container Terminal on Wednesday (November 12), following the vessel’s delivery of hurricane relief supplies to Jamaica. The Full Story Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (right), shares in light conversation with (from left) European Union (EU) Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Dr. Erja Askola and Honorary Consul of Barbados to Jamaica, Winston Bayley. The occasion was the arrival of relief supplies from Barbados at the Kingston Freeport Container Terminal on Wednesday (November 12). Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), engages in discussion with Captain of the HNLMS Pelikaan, Lieutenant Commander Max Borsboom (right), as hurricane relief supplies are unloaded from the ship at the Kingston Freeport Container Terminal on Wednesday (November 12). Sharing in the moment are Honorary Consul of Barbados, Winston Bayley (second left), and European Union (EU) Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Dr. Erja Askola (second right).