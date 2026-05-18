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PHOTOS: Minister Johnson Smith Receives Courtesy Call from WIPO Director General

May 18, 2026
Courtesy Call
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PHOTOS: Minister Johnson Smith Receives Courtesy Call from WIPO Director General
Photo: Michael Sloley
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, shares pleasantries with Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Daren Tang, during a courtesy call at the Ministry in downtown Kingston on Monday (May 18).

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Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, engages in discussions with Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Daren Tang, during a courtesy call at the Ministry in downtown Kingston on Monday (May 18).

 

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, looks on as Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Daren Tang, signs the Ministry’s guest book. Mr. Tang, who is in Jamaica on a working visit, paid the Minister a courtesy call at her downtown Kingston office on Monday (May 18).
Last Updated: May 18, 2026