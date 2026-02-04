| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
PHOTOS: Minister Johnson Smith Attends Consultative Meeting on Haiti in Washington DC

February 4, 2026
Foreign Affairs
Photo: Derrick Scott
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (centre), receives a warm welcome from Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) Ambassador Albert Ramdin, as she arrives at the OAS headquarters in Washington DC on Monday (February 2) to attend the consultative meeting on Haiti’s security, governance and electoral pathway. At left is Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States (US) His Excellency Major General (Ret'd) Antony Anderson.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (second right), represents Jamaica at the consultative meeting on Haiti’s security, governance and electoral pathway, on Monday (February 2), at the Organization of American States (OAS) at the agency’s headquarters in Washington DC. Supporting Minister Johnson Smith is Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) ,Antony Anderson.

 

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), engages in discussion with United States Deputy Assistant Secretary for Caribbean Affairs and Haiti, Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, Barbara Feinstein, during the consultative meeting on Haiti’s security, governance and electoral pathway, on Monday (February 2), at the Organization of American States (OAS) headquarters in Washington DC. Sharing in the discussion is Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson.

 

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, and Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, arrive at the Organization of American States (OAS) headquarters in Washington DC on Monday (February 2) to attend the consultative meeting on Haiti’s security, governance and electoral pathway.
February 4, 2026