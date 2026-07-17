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PHOTOS: Minister Johnson Smith at 2026 Bastille Day Reception

July 17, 2026
Foreign Affairs
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PHOTOS: Minister Johnson Smith at 2026 Bastille Day Reception
Photo: Mark Bell
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), and Ambassador of France to Jamaica, Her Excellency Marianne Ziss (right), share a toast during the 2026 Bastille Day Reception at the French Embassy in Kingston on Tuesday (July 14).

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Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), shares a moment with Ambassador of France to Jamaica, Her Excellency Marianne Ziss, during the 2026 Bastille Day Reception at the French Embassy in Kingston on Tuesday (July 14).

 

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon (left), shares a photo opportunity with Ambassador of France to Jamaica, Her Excellency Marianne Ziss (right), during the 2026 Bastille Day Reception at the French Embassy in Kingston on Tuesday (July 14).
Last Updated: July 17, 2026