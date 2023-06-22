JIS News
PHOTOS: Minister Hill Attends Nissan Exclusive Technology e-Power Launch

Commerce
June 22, 2023
Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill (right), presents Marketing Director, Shavout Brands, Joel Harris, with the award for Most Outstanding Company during the launch of the Nissan Exclusive Technology e-Power for the Caribbean on Tuesday (June 20) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.
