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Photos: Minister Green Tours Youth In Agriculture Village At Denbigh

August 2, 2026
Agriculture
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Photos: Minister Green Tours Youth In Agriculture Village At Denbigh
Photo: Dave Reid
Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green (right) and Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with responsibility for Land Titling and Settlements, Hon. Robert Montague (left) share in conversation about the juices produced at the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE), during a tour of the Youth in Agriculture Village on Saturday (August 1) at the 72nd staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in May Pen, Clarendon. The event was held under the theme 'Growing Forward: Cultivating a Path to a Better Jamaica'.
Photos: Minister Green Tours Youth In Agriculture Village At Denbigh
Photo: Dave Reid
President of the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) Dr. Derrick Deslandes (second left) describes the process of making wine to Executive Director of the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, Peter Thompson (left), President of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) Owen Dobson (second right) and Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green (right) during a tour of the Youth in Agriculture Village on Saturday (August 1) at the 72nd staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in May Pen, Clarendon. The event was held under the theme 'Growing Forward: Cultivating a Path to a Better Jamaica'.
Photos: Minister Green Tours Youth In Agriculture Village At Denbigh
Photo: Dave Reid
Caleigh Boyd (left) who was representing her mother and owner of Izelena, Garthia Downie-Boyd, explains the company’s process of making sauces and seasonings to Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green (centre) and President of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) Owen Dobson (right) during a tour of the Youth in Agriculture Village on Saturday (August 1) at the 72nd staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in May Pen, Clarendon held under the theme 'Growing Forward: Cultivating a Path to a Better Jamaica'.
Photos: Minister Green Tours Youth In Agriculture Village At Denbigh
Photo: Dave Reid
Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green (right) tastes milk produced by goat farmer Marshanna Furze (left) during a tour of the Youth in Agriculture Village on Saturday (August 1) at the 72nd staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in May Pen, Clarendon held under the theme 'Growing Forward: Cultivating a Path to a Better Jamaica'. Also sharing in the moment (from second left) are first runner-up in National Farm Queen Competition 2026, Sara Dee Francis, National Farm Queen 2026, Kapri Scott and President of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) Owen Dobson.
Last Updated: August 2, 2026