PHOTOS: Minister Green at Denbigh

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green (left), greets Japanese Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Yasuhiro Atsumi on day two of the 71st staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in May Pen, Clarendon on Saturday (Aug. 2).

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green (left), observes keenly as General Manager, H&L Agro, Odean Bradshaw (centre) and Technical Sales Associate, Andrew Francis, give an overview of the Hoteche sprayer. The H&L booth was among several visited by the Minister on day two of the 71st staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in May Pen, Clarendon on Saturday (Aug. 2).

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green (centre) and Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Derron Grant (left) sample watermelon grown by farmers using products from Caribbean Chemicals Jamaica, as the company’s Managing Director, Dunkley Graham, looks on. The Minister visited the Caribbean Chemicals booth on day two of the 71st Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in May Pen, Clarendon on Saturday (Aug. 2).

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green (centre), looks at a watermelon being shown to him by Agronomist Rohan Lewis (right), during a visit to the Caribbean Chemicals Jamaica booth on day two of the 71st staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in May Pen, Clarendon on Saturday (Aug. 2). Looking on (L-R) are Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) President, Owen Dobson; JAS Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Derron Grant, and Managing Director of Caribbean Chemicals, Dunkley Graham.