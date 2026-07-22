| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

PHOTOS: Minister Grange Attends Launch Of ‘Of Wood and Water’ Exhibition

July 22, 2026
Culture
Share
PHOTOS: Minister Grange Attends Launch Of ‘Of Wood and Water’ Exhibition
Photo: Mark Bell
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, delivers remarks during the exclusive viewing of the 'Of Wood and Water: The Scotiabank Collection' at the National Gallery of Jamaica in downtown Kingston, recently. The exhibit features more than 40 pieces from Scotiabank's corporate art collection alongside the National Gallery's permanent collection, exploring Jamaica's cultural history.

The Full Story

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), greets President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Scotia Group Jamaica Limited, Audrey Tugwell Henry (right), during the recent exclusive viewing of the ‘Of Wood and Water: The Scotiabank Collection’, at the National Gallery of Jamaica in downtown Kingston. Sharing the moment is Senior Director of the National Gallery of Jamaica, Dr. Nadine Boothe-Gooden (centre).

 

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports, Hon. Olivia Grange (third left) is joined by (from left) Chief Curator at National Gallery of Jamaica (NGJ), Oneil Lawrence; Senior Director, NGJ, Dr. Nadine Boothe-Gooden; Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding; Board Chair, Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica Limited, Audrey Richards; President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Scotia Group Jamaica Limited, Audrey Tugwell Henry; and Assistant Manager for Scotiabank’s Fine Art Programme, Antwain Clarke. Occasion was the recent exclusive viewing of the ‘Of Wood and Water: The Scotiabank Collection’ , at the National Gallery of Jamaica in downtown Kingston.
Last Updated: July 22, 2026