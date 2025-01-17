| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
PHOTOS: Minister Grange at WADA Forum

January 17, 2025
Sport
Photo: Contributed
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (centre), and Minister of Youth, Sports and Heritage in the Cayman Islands, Hon. Isaac Rankine (right), share a photo opportunity with President, World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Witold Bańka, at the Opening Ceremony for the fourth Annual World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Forum for Sports Ministers in the Caribbean Region, at the Hotel Indigo, Grand Cayman, on January 15.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (centre), and Minister of Youth, Sports and Heritage in the Cayman Islands, Hon. Isaac Rankine (right), listen to a point from President, World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Witold Bańka. Occasion was the Opening Ceremony for the fourth Annual World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Forum for Sports Ministers in the Caribbean Region, at the Hotel Indigo, Grand Cayman, on January 15.
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, and President, World Anti-Doping Agency(WADA), Witold Bańka, are in conversation at the Opening Ceremony for the fourth Annual World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Forum for Sports Ministers in the Caribbean Region, at the Hotel Indigo, Grand Cayman, on January 15. The forum aims to strengthen regional efforts to combat doping in sports while promoting fair play and athlete welfare.
Last Updated: January 17, 2025

Jamaica Information Service