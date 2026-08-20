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PHOTOS: Minister Charles Receives Courtesy Call From CCRP Representatives

August 20, 2026
Labour
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PHOTOS: Minister Charles Receives Courtesy Call From CCRP Representatives
Photo: Dave Reid
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., addresses members of the Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP) during a courtesy call at the Ministry's North Street offices in downtown Kingston on Wednesday (August 19). Looking on are Executive Chair, Jean Lowrie-Chin (left); General Manager, Angela Patterson (second left); Executive Director of the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), Cassandra Morrison (fourth right); Chief Technical Director in the Ministry, Audrey Deer-Williams (third right); and Acting Permanent Secretary, Dione Jennings. The meeting provided an opportunity for the Minister and the CCRP to discuss issues affecting older persons and the organisation's ongoing collaboration with the Ministry through the NCSC, including advocacy initiatives, support for vulnerable seniors, and programmes aimed at enhancing the welfare, protection and well-being of older persons.

The Full Story

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., emphasises a point to Founder and Executive Chair of the Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP), Jean Lowrie-Chin (centre), and General Manager, Angela Patterson, during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s North Street offices in downtown Kingston on Wednesday (August 19). The meeting provided an opportunity for the Minister and CCRP to discuss issues affecting older persons and the organisation’s ongoing collaboration with the Ministry through the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), including advocacy initiatives, support for vulnerable seniors, and efforts to strengthen the welfare, protection and well-being of older persons.

 

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., engages in discussion with Founder and Executive Chair of the Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP), Jean Lowrie-Chin (centre), and General Manager, Angela Patterson, during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s North Street offices in downtown Kingston on Wednesday (August 19). The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss issues affecting older persons and the CCRP’s ongoing collaboration with the Ministry through the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), including advocacy efforts, support for vulnerable seniors, and initiatives aimed at enhancing the welfare, protection and well-being of older persons.
Last Updated: August 20, 2026