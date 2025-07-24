PHOTOS: Minister Charles Jr. at the SDC/PIOJ Governance Forum in Clarendon July 24, 2025 Listen Labour Share Photo: DAVE REID Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., addresses the Social Development Commission (SDC) and the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) governance conference held at the Wembley Centre of Excellence in Hayes, Clarendon, on July 22. The Full Story Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (second right), shares in conversation with (from left) Director of Governance, Social Development Commission (SDC), Sherine Walker; Acting Parish Manager, St. Catherine SDC, Shana-Lee Archibald; Manager, Clarendon SDC, Baldvin McKenzie; and Programme Director, Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Charles Clayton. Occasion was the SDC and PIOJ governance conference held at Wembley Centre of Excellence in Hayes, Clarendon, on July 22. Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (second right), shares in conversation with (from left) Manager, Clarendon, Social Development Commission (SDC), Baldvin McKenzie; Director of Governance, SDC, Sherine Walker; and Programme Director, Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Charles Clayton, at the SDC and PIOJ governance conference held at Wembley Centre of Excellence in Hayes, Clarendon, on July 22.