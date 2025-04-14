PHOTOS: Minister Chang Meets with Representatives of the Portland Business Community April 14, 2025 Listen National Security Share Photo: Rudranath FraserDeputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (centre), and Member of Parliament for Portland Eastern, Ann-Marie Vaz, view data being shared by Police Commissioner, Dr. Kevin Blake, during a meeting with representatives of the Portland business community and allied stakeholders on April 11. The meeting was held at the Portland Municipal Corporation in Port Antonio. The Full Story Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (second left), addresses representatives of the Portland business community and allied stakeholders on April 11. The meeting was held at the Portland Municipal Corporation in Port Antonio. Dr. Chang is flanked by Police Commissioner, Dr. Kevin Blake (left), and Member of Parliament for Portland Eastern, Ann-Marie Vaz (third left). Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (right), is greeted by entrepreneur, Rohan Van-Hanz, during a meeting with representatives of the Portland business community and allied stakeholders on April 11. The meeting was held at the Portland Municipal Corporation in Port Antonio. Looking on (from second left) are: Commanding Officer for the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Portland Division, Deputy Superintendent of Police Velonique Campbell; and Police Commissioner, Dr. Kevin Blake. Police Commissioner, Dr. Kevin Blake, converses with Secretary, Buff Bay Business Watch, Dessiree Cristian-Gutzmore Brown (left), during a meeting with representatives of the Portland business community and allied stakeholders on April 11. The meeting, which was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, was held at the Portland Municipal Corporation in Port Antonio. Listening is Commanding Officer for the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Portland Division, Deputy Superintendent of Police Velonique Campbell.