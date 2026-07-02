| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

PHOTOS: Middlesex County Prayer Vigil

July 2, 2026
Youth
Share
PHOTOS: Middlesex County Prayer Vigil
Photo: Dave Reid
Chairman of the National Prayer Vigil Committee, Rev. Errol Rattray, addresses the Middlesex County Prayer Vigil, held on June 28 at the Light House Assembly in St. Catherine under the theme ‘Rescuing Our Children’.
PHOTOS: Middlesex County Prayer Vigil
Photo: Dave Reid
Dajnalee Lewis and Nathaniel Lewis read the scripture lesson during the Middlesex County Prayer Vigil, held on June 28 at the Light House Assembly in St. Catherine under the theme ‘Rescuing Our Children’.
PHOTOS: Middlesex County Prayer Vigil
Photo: Dave Reid
Congregants participate in the Middlesex County Prayer Vigil, held at the Light House Assembly in St. Catherine on June 28, under the theme 'Rescuing Our Children'.
PHOTOS: Middlesex County Prayer Vigil
Photo: Dave Reid
Pastor of Light House Assembly, Apostle Rowan Edwards, delivers the welcome and acknowledgements during the Middlesex County Prayer Vigil, held on June 28 at the Light House Assembly in St. Catherine under the theme ‘Rescuing Our Children’.
PHOTOS: Middlesex County Prayer Vigil
Photo: Dave Reid
Executive Chairman of the Church of God in Jamaica, Bishop Courtney Gordon, delivers the message during the Middlesex County Prayer Vigil, held on June 28 at the Light House Assembly in St. Catherine under the theme ‘Rescuing Our Children’.
PHOTOS: Middlesex County Prayer Vigil
Photo: Dave Reid
Chairman of the Spanish Town Ministers Fraternal, Rev. Dalbert Simmons, delivers remarks during the Middlesex County Prayer Vigil, held on June 28 at the Light House Assembly in St. Catherine under the theme ‘Rescuing Our Children’.
Last Updated: July 2, 2026