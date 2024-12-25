PHOTOS: Mayor’s Annual Christmas Day Feeding of the Homeless December 25, 2024 Listen Christmas Share Kingston’s Mayor, Councillor Andrew Swaby (standing), serves meals to residents of the Marie Atkins Night Shelter and Desmond McKenzie Transitional Centre for the Homeless in the Corporate Area. They were treated during the Mayor’s Annual Christmas Day Feeding of the Homeless on Wednesday (December 25). The event was hosted on Water Lane in downtown Kingston. Chief Executive Officer, Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), Robert Hill (standing), serves meals to residents of the Marie Atkins Night Shelter and Desmond McKenzie Transitional Centre for the Homeless in the Corporate Area. They were treated during the Mayor’s Annual Christmas Day Feeding of the Homeless on Wednesday (December 25). The event, spearheaded by Kingston’s Mayor, Councillor Andrew Swaby, was hosted on Water Lane in the city’s downtown district. Kingston’s Mayor, Councillor Andrew Swaby (left), leads the preparation of meals served to persons drawn from across the Corporate Area who were feted during the Mayor’s Annual Christmas Day Feeding of the Homeless on Wednesday (December 25). Assisting him are Councillors of the KSAMC, while looking on is the Corporation’s Chief Executive Officer, Robert Hill (background). The event was held on Water Lane in downtown Kingston. Kingston’s Mayor, Councillor Andrew Swaby (left), delivers brief remarks during the Mayor’s Annual Christmas Day Feeding of the Homeless on Wednesday (December 25). The event, hosted for persons drawn from across the Corporate Area, was held on Water Lane in downtown Kingston.