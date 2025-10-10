PHOTOS: Maurice Facey Lecture Speaker Pays Courtesy Call at Office of the Prime Minister

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Science, Technology and Special Projects, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (left), interacts with Chairman, Pan Jamaica Group, Stephen Facey (right), and guest speaker for the 2025 Maurice Facey Lecture, Brent Toderian, during a courtesy call at the Office of the Prime Minister on Wednesday (October 8).

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it. Ok No Privacy policy