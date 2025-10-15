PHOTOS: Mandeville Regional Hospital Hosts Haematology/Oncology Pink Day Exposition October 15, 2025 Listen Health & Wellness Share Photo: Rudranath FraserRegistered nurses (from left) Shanique Campbell, Dean Palmer and Natena Jones, examine items on display at a booth during the Haematology/Oncology Pink Day Exposition, held at the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester on Tuesday (October 14). The Full Story Nurse, Ann Marie Simms Williams (left), and Health Records Administrator, Yaneek King Brown, examine a breast pad insert designed for mastectomy patients. The item was among several on display during the Haematology/Oncology Pink Day Exposition, held at the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester on Tuesday (October 14). Patient Care Assistant, Taniesh Levy (left), looks on as Nadia Daley (centre) and Karen Turner sign a breast cancer awareness poster during Tuesday’s (October 14) Haematology/Oncology Pink Day Exposition, held at the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester.