Ministry of Local Government and Community Month

PHOTOS: Malang Indian Cultural Showcase

November 11, 2024
Culture
Photo: Dave Reid
The Mudra Art Group performs during this year’s staging of the Indian cultural showcase, Malang, which took place at the Philip Sherlock Centre for the Visual And Performing Arts, University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus, St. Andrew, on November 9.

Last Updated: November 12, 2024

