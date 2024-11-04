| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

Advertisement
Ministry of Local Government and Community Month

PHOTOS: Local Gov’t Month Church Service

November 4, 2024
Local Government
Share
PHOTOS: Local Gov’t Month Church Service
Photo: Michael Sloley
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (left); Spanish Town Mayor, Councillor Norman Scott (centre), and Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay, Councillor Michael Belnavis, hold hands while participating in Sunday’s (November 3) Local Government Month church service at Webster Memorial United Church in St. Andrew.

The Full Story

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (left), and Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay, Councillor Michael Belnavis (second left), observe the march past of members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), during Sunday’s (November 3) Local Government Month church service at Webster Memorial United Church in St. Andrew.
Last Updated: November 4, 2024

More From: Local Government
Voters to Elect Councillors for Morant Bay and Aenon Town Divisions on November 22
By: Mickella Anderson-Gordon, Oct 31, 2024
JFB Donates Fire-Safety Devices to Two Children’s Homes
By: Shanna. K Salmon, Oct 30, 2024
Minister McKenzie to Make Cabinet Submission to Bolster NSWMA
By: Andrew Laidley, Oct 30, 2024
Skip to content