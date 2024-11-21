PHOTOS: Local Government Expo 2024 November 21, 2024 Listen Local Government Share Photo: Dave Reid Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) Corporal, Garfield Nembhard, shows students of the Chetolah Mel Nathan Educational Centre how the JFB uses drone technology in its operations. The JFB was among the entities participating in the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development Local Government Expo, held on Wednesday (November 20) at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston. The expo was among activities organised to commemorate Local Government and Community Month 2024 in November. The Full Story Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (second right) ,and students from the Tivoli Gardens High School listen keenly as Community Relations Officer, SPM Waste Management Limited, Whitney Currie, explains the process involved in waste disposal. The occasion was the Local Government Expo on Wednesday (November 20) at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston. The expo was among activities organised by the Ministry for Local Government and Community Month 2024 in November. Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (right), and students of Edward Seaga Primary School, look on as Physiotherapist, Board of Supervision, Josean Williams (left), demonstrates the use of a hydraulic patient lift during the Local Government Expo, held at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston on Wednesday (November 20). The event, organised as part of activities for Local Government and Community Month 2024 in November, provided an opportunity for the Ministry, its agencies and Municipal Corporations to engage with citizens and raise awareness about local governance.