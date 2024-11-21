PHOTOS: Local Government Expo 2024

Photo: Dave Reid

Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) Corporal, Garfield Nembhard, shows students of the Chetolah Mel Nathan Educational Centre how the JFB uses drone technology in its operations. The JFB was among the entities participating in the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development Local Government Expo, held on Wednesday (November 20) at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston. The expo was among activities organised to commemorate Local Government and Community Month 2024 in November.