PHOTOS: Legislative Policy Development Workshop

Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson

Director, Strategic Planning Division, Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Cheryl Bonnick-Forrest, delivers a presentation during a legislative policy development workshop at the S Hotel in New Kingston on Friday (November 15). The event aimed to expose Policy Officers, Legal Officers and Chief Technical Directors/Principal Directors/Senior Directors in all Ministries to the guidelines regarding the preparation of legislative policy and drafting instructions, and the role of the Ministry’s Legal Reform Department in the policy development process.