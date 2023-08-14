PHOTOS: Lauriston and Thompson Pen 4H Club 26th Anniversary Awards

JIS News
home » JIS News » Agriculture
Photo of the day
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (left) and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew East Rural, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness (right) present Woodford Primary School student, Christoff Legister with a new tablet and trophy for his performance in the 2023 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations. Occasion was the PEP Awards Ceremony for students in the constituency held at Gordon Town Road on August 9.
Click to view more
Latest stories
National Security
August 14, 2023
Commerce
August 14, 2023
Labour
August 14, 2023
Agriculture
JIS radio
August 14, 2023
Calling Farmers | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
August 14, 2023
Feature | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
August 13, 2023
JIS News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
Get the facts