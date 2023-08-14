JIS News
PHOTOS: Lauriston and Thompson Pen 4H Club 26th Anniversary Awards

Agriculture
August 14, 2023
Head of the Domestic Violence Intervention Centre, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Jacqueline Dillon (left), greets King of the Lauriston/Thompson Pen 4-H Club, Naqual Allen (centre), at the club’s 26th anniversary awards ceremony held on Saturday (August 12), at the Shiloh Apostolic Church in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.  Looking on (from left) are: Prince, Raheem Smith; Queen, Jamella Halstead; and Princess, Nyoka Dockery.
King and Queen of the Lauriston/Thompson Pen 4-H Club, Naqual Allen (left) and Jamella Halstead, cut the club’s 26th anniversary cake, at a ceremony to mark the occasion held on Saturday (August 12), at the Shiloh Apostolic Church in Spanish Town,  St. Catherine.
