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PHOTOS: Lauriston and Thompson Pen 4-H Club Labour Day Projects

May 31, 2026
Labour Day 2026
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PHOTOS: Lauriston and Thompson Pen 4-H Club Labour Day Projects
Photo: Dave Reid
Head of the Lauriston and Thompson Pen 4-H Club, Shian Christie (left), and club members remove garbage from a section of the Sligoville Main Road in St. Catherine, during Labour Day 2026 activities on May 25.
PHOTOS: Lauriston and Thompson Pen 4-H Club Labour Day Projects
Photo: Dave Reid
Members of the Lauriston and Thompson Pen 4-H Club clean tables at the Holiness Temple Early Childhood Centre in St. Catherine, during Labour Day 2026 activities on May 25.
PHOTOS: Lauriston and Thompson Pen 4-H Club Labour Day Projects
Photo: Dave Reid
Head of the Lauriston and Thompson Pen 4-H Club, Shian Christie (centre), observes the cleaning of tables at the Holiness Temple Early Childhood Centre in St. Catherine, during Labour Day 2026 activities on May 25.
Last Updated: May 31, 2026