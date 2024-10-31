| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
National Honour & Award – October 2024

PHOTOS: Launch of the Association of Music Teachers of Jamaica

October 31, 2024
Entertainment
PHOTOS: Launch of the Association of Music Teachers of Jamaica
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe, addresses the launch of the Association of Music Teachers of Jamaica on Wednesday (October 30) at The Mico University College Lecture Theatre, 1a Marescaux Road, Kingston 5.

President of Jamaica Teachers’ Association, Dr. Mark Smith, addresses the launch of the Association of Music Teachers of Jamaica on Wednesday (October 30) at The Mico University College Lecture Theatre, 1a Marescaux Road, Kingston 5.
Chief Executive Officer of the Jamaica Teaching Council, Dr. Winsome Gordon, delivers remarks at the launch of the Association of Music Teachers of Jamaica on Wednesday (October 30) at The Mico University College Lecture Theatre, 1a Marescaux Road, Kingston 5.
