PHOTOS: Launch of Changan Brand of Vehicles in Jamaica

Photo: Donald De La Haye

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, delivers the keynote address at the launch of the Changan brand of vehicles in Jamaica by Dominican entity Bella Castle International Limited on Wednesday, (December 4) at 74-76 Old Hope Road, Kingston. The event coincided with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, established on December 4, 1964.