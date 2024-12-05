PHOTOS: Launch of Changan Brand of Vehicles in Jamaica December 5, 2024 Listen Commerce Share Photo: Donald De La Haye Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, delivers the keynote address at the launch of the Changan brand of vehicles in Jamaica by Dominican entity Bella Castle International Limited on Wednesday, (December 4) at 74-76 Old Hope Road, Kingston. The event coincided with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, established on December 4, 1964. The Full Story Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Jamaica, Her Excellency Angie Martinez, addresses the launch of Changan brand of vehicles in Jamaica by Bella Castle International Limited at 74-76 Old Hope Road in Kingston on Wednesday, December 4. The launch coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Dominican Republic and Jamaica, established on December 4, 1964. Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill (right), engages in conversation with (from left) General Manager of Changan, Luis Daniel de la Barrera; General Manager for Bella Castle Investments, Praxedes Castillo Bellapart; and Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Jamaica, Her Excellency Angie Martinez. Occasion was the launch of the Changan brand of vehicles in Jamaica by Bella Castle International Limited, at 74-76 Old Hope Road in Kingston on Wednesday, December 4. Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill (right) tries out a Changan vehicle, while General Manager for Bella Castle Investments, Praxedes Castillo Bellapart highlights its features. Occasion was the launch of the Changan brand of vehicles in Jamaica on Wednesday (December 4), at 74-76 Old Hope Road, Kingston. Bella Castle International Limited is the official distributor of the Changan vehicles in Jamaica.