National Honour & Award – October 2024

PHOTOS: Launch of Annual Local Government & Community Month 2024 Cross-Island Run

October 25, 2024
Local Government
PHOTOS: Launch of Annual Local Government & Community Month 2024 Cross-Island Run
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
Mayor of Port Antonio, Councillor Paul Thompson, brings remarks during the launch of the annual Local Government and Community Month Cross-island Run, at the Dover Community Centre in St. Mary on October 22.

The Full Story

Runners from St. Mary participate in the first leg of the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development’s annual Cross-island Run, which was launched at the Dover Community Centre in St. Mary on October 22.
Mayor of Port Maria, Councillor Fitzroy Wilson (left), and Mayor of Port Antonio, Councillor Paul Thompson, are in conversation with runners during the launch of this year’s Local Government and Community Month Cross-island Run at the Dover Community Centre in St. Mary on October 22.
Last Updated: October 25, 2024

Skip to content