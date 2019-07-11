JIS News
PHOTOS: Labour Ministry to Publish Work List to Protect Children

July 11, 2019
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson (left), in conversation with Political Officer, United States Embassy, Daniel Nibarger, at the closing ceremony for the Country Level Engagement and Assistance to Reduce Child Labour (CLEAR II) Project, at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel, in Kingston, on Wednesday (July 10). The CLEAR II Project was launched on June 26 last year. The project sought to help reduce child labour in Jamaica.
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson, delivers the keynote address at the closing ceremony for the Country Level Engagement and Assistance to Reduce Child Labour (CLEAR II) Project, at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel, in Kingston on Wednesday (July 10). The CLEAR II Project was launched on June 26 last year. The project sought to help reduce child labour in Jamaica.