PHOTOS: Labour Ministry to Publish Work List to Protect Children

Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda (left) shares a light moment with a participant of the Aspiring Principals Programme (APP), Everton Tyndayle, at the programme’s presentation ceremony on Tuesday (July 9) at the Mona Visitors’ Lodge, University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus. Ninety participants from the fifth cohort graduated from the programme this year. The APP programme is hosted by the National College for Educational Leadership (NCEL).

