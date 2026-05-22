| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

PHOTOS: Labour Ministry Marks Centenarians Day

May 22, 2026
Labour
Share
PHOTOS: Labour Ministry Marks Centenarians Day
Photo: DAVE REID
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (second right), presents 100-year-old Dr. Mavis Gilmour Petersen (seated third right) with a plaque recognising her as an outstanding centenarian with a legacy of service, during a visit to her home in Cherry Gardens, St. Andrew, on Wednesday (May 20), in observance of Centenarians Day 2026. Sharing the moment (from left) are Parish Organiser, National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), Shonelle Lewis-Mckie; Executive Director of the NCSC, Cassandra Morrison; Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dione Jennings; and Programme Organiser, NCSC, Marieck Hendricks-Morgan.

The Full Story

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., reads a message to 100-year-old Dr. Mavis Gilmour Petersen during a visit to her home in Cherry Gardens, St. Andrew, on Wednesday (May 20) in observance of Centenarians Day 2026. Sharing the moment (from left) are Executive Director of the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), Cassandra Morrison, and Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dione Jennings.

 

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., reads a message to 100-year-old Dr. Mavis Gilmour Petersen during a visit to her home in Cherry Gardens, St. Andrew, on Wednesday (May 20) in observance of Centenarians Day 2026. Sharing the moment (from left) are Executive Director of the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), Cassandra Morrison, and Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dione Jennings.

 

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (left), presents a card to 100-year-old Daphne Martin (centre), during a visit to her home in Hughenden, St. Andrew, on Wednesday (May 20) to mark Centenarians Day 2026. Sharing the moment is Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dione Jennings.

 

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., greets 101-year-old Valda McCatty during a visit to her home in Hughenden, St. Andrew, on Wednesday (May 20), in observance of Centenarians Day 2026. Also present were Executive Director of the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), Cassandra Morrison (left), and Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dione Jennings.
Last Updated: May 22, 2026