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PHOTOS: Labour Day Activities In Grants Pen, St. Andrew

May 26, 2026
Labour Day 2026
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PHOTOS: Labour Day Activities In Grants Pen, St. Andrew
Photo: Dave Reid
Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Delroy Chuck (right), is joined by Police Inspector Devon Gordon in painting a pedestrian crossing during Labour Day activities in Grants Pen, St. Andrew, on Monday (May 25).

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Carolyn Chuck, daughter of Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Delroy Chuck, sweeps a section of the roadway in preparation for repainting the pedestrian crossing during Labour Day activities in Grants Pen, St. Andrew, on Monday (May 25).

 

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Delroy Chuck (left), converses with workers from MPM Waste Management Limited during Labour Day activities in Grants Pen, St. Andrew, on Monday (May 25).
Last Updated: May 26, 2026