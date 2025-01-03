| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

PHOTOS: KSAMC Feeding of the Homeless

January 3, 2025
Local Government
Share
PHOTOS: KSAMC Feeding of the Homeless
Photo: Dave Reid
Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby (third right), and Deputy Mayor of Kingston and Councillor for the Seivwright Gardens Division, Delroy Williams (second left), serve lunches during the Mayor’s annual New Year’s Day Feeding of the Homeless on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2025, at St. William Grant Park in downtown Kingston.

The Full Story

Chief Executive Officer of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), Robert Hill (second left), places containers with warm meals on a tray being held by Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby (left), for serving to residents of the city. Occasion was the Mayor’s annual New Year’s Day Feeding of the Homeless, on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2025, at St. William Grant Park in downtown Kingston.
Last Updated: January 3, 2025

Jamaica Information Service