PHOTOS: KSAMC Feeding of the Homeless January 3, 2025 Listen Local Government Share Photo: Dave Reid Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby (third right), and Deputy Mayor of Kingston and Councillor for the Seivwright Gardens Division, Delroy Williams (second left), serve lunches during the Mayor’s annual New Year’s Day Feeding of the Homeless on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2025, at St. William Grant Park in downtown Kingston. The Full Story Chief Executive Officer of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), Robert Hill (second left), places containers with warm meals on a tray being held by Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby (left), for serving to residents of the city. Occasion was the Mayor’s annual New Year’s Day Feeding of the Homeless, on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2025, at St. William Grant Park in downtown Kingston.