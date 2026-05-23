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PHOTOS: JTB Makes a Presentation to Mighty Crown and Link Up Jaja

May 23, 2026
Tourism
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PHOTOS: JTB Makes a Presentation to Mighty Crown and Link Up Jaja
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Commissioner General of Section, Jamaica Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Maureen Smith, gifts Masta Simon of Japanese Sound System, Mighty Crown, a piece of artwork taken from the Jamaica Pavilion at Expo 2025. The presentation was made on May 14 at the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) offices in New Kingston. The artwork depicts the showdown between Bass Odyssey and Mighty Crown at the World Sound Clash held in Jamaica in 2007. The Jamaica Pavilion was titled ‘Out of Many, One People: Let’s Link Up’ to life.
PHOTOS: JTB Makes a Presentation to Mighty Crown and Link Up Jaja
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Commissioner General of Section, Jamaica Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Maureen Smith (left), presents a token of appreciation to Founder, Non-Profit Organization Link up JAJA, Natsumi Nagamura, at the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) offices in New Kingston on May 14. Miss Nagamura was among several individuals who supported the Jamaica Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan.
Last Updated: May 23, 2026