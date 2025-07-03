PHOTOS: Jose Marti Technical High School-Leaving Ceremony July 3, 2025 Listen Education Share Photo: Dave ReidJamaica Information Service (JIS) Senior Reporter, Garfield Angus (left), is presented with an honorary diploma by Chair of the José Martí Technical High School Board, Sandra Swyer-Watson. The presentation was made at the institution’s school-leaving ceremony on Wednesday (July 2). The Full Story Principal of the José Martí Technical High School in St. Catherine, Reverend Dr. Austin Wright (left), addresses the institution’s school-leaving ceremony on Wednesday (July 2). He is flanked by Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Senior Reporter, Garfield Angus (centre), and past student Delroy Millwood, who were honoured during the ceremony. Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Senior Reporter, Garfield Angus (left), gives an acceptance speech after being presented with an honorary diploma at José Martí Technical High School in St. Catherine. The presentation was made at the institution’s school-leaving ceremony on Wednesday (July 2). He is joined on stage by the institution’s Principal, Reverend Dr. Austin Wright. Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Senior Reporter, Garfield Angus (left), and Principal of the José Martí Technical High School in St. Catherine, Reverend Dr. Austin Wright look on as Member of Parliament for St. Catherine Eastern, Denise Daley (second left) and UTECH Senior Lecturer, Dr Nadine Barrett-Maitland, engage in conversation. The interaction followed the presentation of an honorary diploma to Mr. Angus at the institution’s school-leaving ceremony on Wednesday (July 2).