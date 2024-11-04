| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Ministry of Local Government and Community Month

PHOTOS: JISA Week Church Service

November 4, 2024
Education
Photo: Mark Bell
Assistant Registrar in the Independent Schools Branch, Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Andrew Pitkin (right), participates in the church service to mark Jamaica Independent Schools Association (JISA) Week, on Sunday (November 3) at St. Andrew Parish Church. JISA Week is being observed under the theme: ‘Innovative, Adapt, Lead: Shaping Tomorrow’s Learners Today’.

The Full Story

Assistant Registrar in the Independent Schools Branch, Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Andrew Pitkin, is greeted by Senior Acolyte, St. Andrew Parish Church, Ashleigh Johnson, during Sunday’s (November 3) service at the church to mark Jamaica Independent Schools Association (JISA) Week. JISA Week is being observed under the theme: ‘Innovative, Adapt, Lead: Shaping Tomorrow’s Learners Today’.
Last Updated: November 4, 2024

