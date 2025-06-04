PHOTOS: JISA Members Call on Education Minister

Photo: Donald De La Haye

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon (centre, head table), engages in discussion with members of the Jamaica Independent Schools’ Association (JISA), during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s Heroes Circle offices in Kingston on Tuesday (June 3). Pictured (from left) are Principal at St. Hugh’s Preparatory, Sasha Wright; Director, Liberty Academy at the Priory, Susan Williams; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Kasan Troupe; Acting Chief Education Officer, Terry-Ann Thomas-Gayle; JISA President, Tamar McKenzie; and Registrar, Independent Schools' Unit in the Ministry, Sharon Hunt.