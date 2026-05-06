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PHOTOS: JIS Senior Reporter Reads To Students At Paul Mountain Primary School

May 6, 2026
Education
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PHOTOS: JIS Senior Reporter Reads To Students At Paul Mountain Primary School
Photo: DAVE REID
Senior Reporter at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Garfield Angus, reads to students of Paul Mountain Primary School in St. Catherine in observance of Read Across Jamaica Day on Tuesday (May 5). The activity forms part of Education Week 2026, being observed from May 3 to 9 under the theme ‘Literacy Resilience: Foundation to Nation Building’.

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Head of the Guanaboa Vale Police in St. Catherine, Navelette Davis-Leachman, engages students at Paul Mountain Primary School in a reading activity in observance of Read Across Jamaica Day on Tuesday (May 5) .

 

Students at Paul Mountain Primary School in St. Catherine, listen attentively as Senior Reporter at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Garfield Angus, reads to them, during Read Across Jamaica Day activities at the institution on Tuesday (May 5).

 

Last Updated: May 6, 2026