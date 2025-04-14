PHOTOS: JIS Participates in the Queen’s School’s Career Expo and Fair April 14, 2025 Listen Information Share Photo: Charnele HenryJamaica Information Service (JIS) Special Projects Officer, Romona Geohaghan, interacts with a group of grade-nine students at The Queen’s School during a presentation on careers in media at the institution’s Career Expo and Fair on April 10. The event, held at the St. Andrew-based school under the theme ‘Career Success through Self-Development’, provided students with opportunities to learn from professionals in various fields and empowered them to make informed choices about their future careers. The Full Story Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Special Projects Officer, Romona Geohaghan, presents prizes to The Queen’s School upper-sixth-form students, Jamille Lawes (centre) and Ashauna Parkinson, for their participation in a presentation on personal branding and public relations during the institution’s Career Expo and Fair on April 10. The JIS was among several institutions participating in the event, which was held at the school under the theme ‘Career Success through Self-Development’. Students of The Queen’s School in St. Andrew converge at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) booth to acquire literature on various government programmes and initiatives, during the institution’s Career Expo and Fair on April 10. The JIS was among several entities participating in the event, during which they interacted with the students and provided them with information intended to assist in preparing them for careers in various fields. The event was held at the school under the theme: ‘Career Success through Self-Development’.