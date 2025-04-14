PHOTOS: JIS Participates in the Queen’s School’s Career Expo and Fair

Photo: Charnele Henry

Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Special Projects Officer, Romona Geohaghan, interacts with a group of grade-nine students at The Queen’s School during a presentation on careers in media at the institution’s Career Expo and Fair on April 10. The event, held at the St. Andrew-based school under the theme ‘Career Success through Self-Development’, provided students with opportunities to learn from professionals in various fields and empowered them to make informed choices about their future careers.