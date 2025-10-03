PHOTOS: JIS Heritage School Tour

Special Projects Officer at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Romona Geohaghan (right), presents a package containing books, posters and other publications to Acting Principal at Greenwich Primary School in Kingston, Andrea Richards. The JIS team stopped at the institution on Wednesday (October 1) as part of its annual Heritage School Tour in observance of Heritage Month in October. The school visits include presentations of heritage materials and cultural displays from students and teachers.

