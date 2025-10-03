PHOTOS: JIS Heritage School Tour By: Donald De La Haye, October 3, 2025 Listen Culture Share Photo: Donald De La Haye Special Projects Officer at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Romona Geohaghan (right), presents a package containing books, posters and other publications to Acting Principal at Greenwich Primary School in Kingston, Andrea Richards. The JIS team stopped at the institution on Wednesday (October 1) as part of its annual Heritage School Tour in observance of Heritage Month in October. The school visits include presentations of heritage materials and cultural displays from students and teachers. The Full Story Head Girl at Rousseau Primary School in Kingston, Brooklyn Barrett (left), shares her views on what culture means to her, while Social Media Administrative Assistant at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Denisha Chambers, listens. The JIS team stopped at the institution on Wednesday (October 1), as part of its annual Heritage School Tour in observance of Heritage Month in October. Special Projects Officer at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Romona Geohaghan (right), presents a package containing books, posters and other publications to Acting Principal at Greenwich Primary School in Kingston, Andrea Richards. The JIS team stopped at the institution on Wednesday (October 1) as part of its annual Heritage School Tour in observance of Heritage Month in October. The school visits include presentations of heritage materials and cultural displays from students and teachers.