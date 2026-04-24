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PHOTOS: JIS Hands Over Hurricane Melissa Relief Supplies to JNRWP

April 24, 2026
Hurricane Relief & Recovery
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PHOTOS: JIS Hands Over Hurricane Melissa Relief Supplies to JNRWP
Photo: Mark Bell
Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Public Relations Officer and member of the agency's Hurricane Melissa Committee, Jermi-Lee Nelson (third left), presents a donation of hurricane relief supplies to Jamaica Network of Rural Women Producers (JNRWP) Executive Board Member, Marva Allen-Simms (left), at the JIS head office in Kingston on April 21. The items, which include baby diapers, feminine products, water and food items, will be distributed through the JNRWP to individuals significantly impacted by the category-five storm. Sharing in the handover are JIS team members (from left) Director of Human Resources Management and Development, Dr. David Knight; Human Resources Officer, Karen McFarlane; Public Relations Officer, Peta-Gay Hodges; and Special Projects Manager, Paul Allen.

The Full Story

Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Public Relations Officer and member of the agency’s Hurricane Melissa Committee, Jermi-Lee Nelson (third left), presents a donation of hurricane relief supplies to Jamaica Network of Rural Women Producers (JNRWP) Executive Board Member, Marva Allen-Simms (left), at the JIS head office in Kingston on April 21. The items, which include baby diapers, feminine products, water and food items, will be distributed through the JNRWP to individuals significantly impacted by the category-five storm. Sharing in the handover are JIS team members (from left) Director of Human Resources Management and Development, Dr. David Knight; Human Resources Officer, Karen McFarlane; Public Relations Officer, Peta-Gay Hodges; and Special Projects Manager, Paul Allen.

 

 

Director of Human Resources Management and Development at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Dr. David Knight, listens as Jamaica Network of Rural Women Producers (JNRWP) Executive Board Member, Marva Allen-Simms (right), expresses gratitude for the Hurricane Melissa relief items donated by the JIS, which will be distributed through the JNRWP to persons severely impacted by Hurricane Melissa. The items, which include water, feminine products, baby diapers and food items, were handed over at the JIS headquarters in Kingston on April 21.
Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Director of Human Resources Management and Development, Dr. David Knight (third left) hands over a package of baby diapers to Jamaica Network of Rural Women Producers (JNRWP) Executive Board Member, Marva Allen-Simms (second left), which is part of relief supplies donated by the agency to assist persons significantly impacted by Hurricane Melissa. The supplies, which include water, feminine products and food items, were handed over on April 21 at the JIS headquarters in Kingston. Sharing the moment are JIS team members (from left) Public Relations Officer and member of the Hurricane Melissa Committee, Jermi-Lee Nelson; Human Resources Officer, Karen McFarlane; Public Relations Officer, Peta-Gaye Hodges; and Special Projects Manager, Paul Allen.

 

Director of Human Resources Management and Development at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Dr. David Knight, listens as Jamaica Network of Rural Women Producers (JNRWP) Executive Board Member, Marva Allen-Simms (right), expresses gratitude for the Hurricane Melissa relief items donated by the JIS, which will be distributed through the JNRWP to persons severely impacted by Hurricane Melissa. The items, which include water, feminine products, baby diapers and food items, were handed over at the JIS headquarters in Kingston on April 21.
Last Updated: April 24, 2026