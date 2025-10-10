PHOTOS: JIS Gets Award From Accountant General’s Department October 10, 2025 Listen Finance & Public Service Share Photo: ADRIAN WALKER Director, Corporate Services, Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Errol Gardner, and Administrative Assistant, JIS, Andrea Salmon Spence (centre), share a moment with Accountant General, Anya Jones. Occasion was the Accountant General’s Department (AGD) Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDA) Awards Brunch, held on Friday (October 10) at the Department in New Kingston. The JIS was awarded for timely and consistent submission of quarterly credit card reports. The Full Story Director, Corporate Services, Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Errol Gardner (right), accepts an award from Credit Card Programme Administrator, Banking Arrangements and Government, Accountant General’s Department (AGD), Tahje Wallen, in recognition of the agency’s timely and consistent submission of quarterly credit card reports. The award was presented during the AGD’s Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDA) Awards Brunch, held on Friday (October 10) at the Department in New Kingston. Director, Corporate Services, Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Errol Gardner, addresses the Accountant General’s Department (AGD) Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDA) Awards Brunch, held on Friday (October10) at the AGD’s offices in New Kingston.