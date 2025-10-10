PHOTOS: JIS Gets Award From Accountant General’s Department

Director, Corporate Services, Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Errol Gardner, and Administrative Assistant, JIS, Andrea Salmon Spence (centre), share a moment with Accountant General, Anya Jones. Occasion was the Accountant General’s Department (AGD) Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDA) Awards Brunch, held on Friday (October 10) at the Department in New Kingston. The JIS was awarded for timely and consistent submission of quarterly credit card reports.

