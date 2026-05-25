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Photos: Jetour Jamaica Official Launch

May 25, 2026
Investment
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Photos: Jetour Jamaica Official Launch
Photo: Adrian Walker
State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright (left), addresses the Jetour Jamaica official launch and media viewing at the Jetour Showroom on Merrivale Avenue in Kingston on May 24.
Photos: Jetour Jamaica Official Launch
Photo: Adrian Walker
State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright (left); and Minister Without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Science, Technology, and Special Projects, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (right), share in light conversation with Tyre Warehouse (Tyres R Us Limited) Managing Director, Andrew Buddan, while attending the Jetour Jamaica official launch and media viewing on May 24 at the Jetour Showroom on Merrivale Avenue in Kingston.
Photos: Jetour Jamaica Official Launch
Photo: Adrian Walker
Minister Without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Science, Technology, and Special Projects, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (left), observes as Senior Sales Executive at Jetour Jamaica, Jason Ricketts, demonstrates the technical capabilities of a vehicle. The event was the Jetour Jamaica official launch and media viewing at the Jetour Showroom on Merrivale Avenue in Kingston on May 24.
Photos: Jetour Jamaica Official Launch
Photo: Adrian Walker
State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright (left); and Minister Without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Science, Technology, and Special Projects, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, try out one of the Jetour vehicles during the Jetour Jamaica official launch and media viewing on May 24 at the Jetour Showroom on Merrivale Avenue in Kingston.
Last Updated: May 25, 2026