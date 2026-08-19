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PHOTOS: JDF Celebrates 50 Years of Women in Service with Salon Opening

August 19, 2026
National Security and Peace
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PHOTOS: JDF Celebrates 50 Years of Women in Service with Salon Opening
Photo: Danielle Myers
Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman (right), and Private Shaequon Small cut the ribbon to officially open the 'Base Beauty' Salon during a recent ceremony at Up Park Camp in Kingston. The salon's opening formed part of the JDF's commemorative activities marking 50 years of women in military service.
PHOTOS: JDF Celebrates 50 Years of Women in Service with Salon Opening
Photo: Danielle Myers
Acting Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Chaplain, Major (Rev'd Fr) Dwayne Blackwood, blesses the newly opened 'Base Beauty' Salon during a recent ceremony at Up Park Camp in Kingston. The opening of the salon formed part of the JDF's commemorative activities marking 50 years of women in military service.
PHOTOS: JDF Celebrates 50 Years of Women in Service with Salon Opening
Photo: Danielle Myers
Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman (left), is briefed on the services offered at the newly opened 'Base Beauty' Salon by Lieutenant Colonel Alicia Henry during a recent tour of the facility at Up Park Camp in Kingston. The salon's opening formed part of the JDF's commemorative activities marking 50 years of women in military service.
PHOTOS: JDF Celebrates 50 Years of Women in Service with Salon Opening
Photo: Danielle Myers
Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman (left), and Lieutenant Colonel Alicia Henry examine equipment inside the newly opened 'Base Beauty' Salon during a recent tour of the facility at Up Park Camp in Kingston. The salon was officially opened as part of the JDF's commemorative activities marking 50 years of women in military service.
Last Updated: August 19, 2026