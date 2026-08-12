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PHOTOS: JDF 50 Years of Women in Service Symposium

August 12, 2026
National Security and Peace
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PHOTOS: JDF 50 Years of Women in Service Symposium
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman, is briefed on artefacts showcased in the JDF Trailblazers Village by Museum Curator, Captain Jason Ramsey, during a tour on Tuesday (August 11). The tour formed part of the JDF’s 50 Years of Women in Service Symposium, held at the Caribbean Military Academy (CMA) Headquarters, Up Park Camp, Kingston. The symposium was one of several activities commemorating 50 years of women’s service in the JDF.
PHOTOS: JDF 50 Years of Women in Service Symposium
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman, is shown a vintage female Coast Guard uniform by Museum Curator, Captain Jason Ramsey, during a tour of the JDF Trailblazers Village on Tuesday (August 11). The tour formed part of the JDF’s 50 Years of Women in Service Symposium, held at the Caribbean Military Academy (CMA) Headquarters, Up Park Camp, Kingston. The symposium was one of several activities commemorating 50 years of women’s service in the JDF.
PHOTOS: JDF 50 Years of Women in Service Symposium
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman (right), and former Minister of Education, Maxine Henry-Wilson (second right), share a light moment during the JDF’s 50 Years of Women in Service Symposium, held on Tuesday (August 11) at the Caribbean Military Academy (CMA) Headquarters, Up Park Camp, Kingston. The symposium formed part of a series of activities commemorating 50 years of women’s service in the JDF.
PHOTOS: JDF 50 Years of Women in Service Symposium
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Acting President of the Caribbean Military Academy (CMA), Lieutenant Colonel Nadine Notice, delivers welcome remarks during the Jamaica Defence Force’s (JDF) 50 Years of Women in Service Symposium, held on Tuesday (August 11) at the CMA Headquarters, Up Park Camp, Kingston. The symposium formed part of a series of activities commemorating 50 years of women’s service in the JDF.
Last Updated: August 12, 2026