| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

PHOTOS: JBI Donates 100 Knapsack Sprayers to Manchester Farmers

May 5, 2026
Agriculture
Share
PHOTOS: JBI Donates 100 Knapsack Sprayers to Manchester Farmers
Photo: ADRIAN WALKER
Project Coordinator for the Jamaica Bauxite Institute (JBI) Bauxite Community Development Programme, Amanda Thelwell (front row left), and Senior Project Officer, Wesley Harley (right), are flanked by farmers from Manchester who have benefited from the donation of 100 knapsack sprayers. The presentation took place at Bethabra Moravian Church in Manchester on Thursday (April 30).

The Full Story

Project Coordinator for the Jamaica Bauxite Institute (JBI) Bauxite Community Development Programme (BCDP), Amanda Thelwell, delivers remarks during the handover of 100 knapsack sprayers to farmers in Manchester under the programme’s agricultural initiative. The presentation took place at Bethabra Moravian Church in Manchester on April 30. The project is being implemented through collaboration with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), bridging the support gap for registered farmers operating on reclaimed bauxite lands across St. Elizabeth, Manchester, Clarendon, St. Ann, and St. Catherine.

 

Senior Project Officer, Jamaica Bauxite Institute (JBI) Bauxite Community Development Programme (BCDP), Wesley Harley, demonstrates the proper use of a knapsack sprayer during the handover of 100 units to farmers in Manchester. The presentation took place at Bethabra Moravian Church on April 30, under an initiative implemented by the JBI in collaboration with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) to support farmers on reclaimed bauxite lands in St. Elizabeth, Manchester, Clarendon, St. Ann, and St. Catherine.
Last Updated: May 5, 2026