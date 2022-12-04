Advertisement
PHOTOS: Japanese Government Hands over Rehabilitated Community Hall

Foreign Affairs
December 4, 2022
A plaque dedicating the rehabilitated community hall/enrichment centre at St. Luke’s Anglican Church in Crossroads, which was officially handed over to the St. Andrew South community by Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency Masaya Fujiwara, on December 2. The work was undertaken through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Project (GGP) at a cost of approximately $13 million.
