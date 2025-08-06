Photos: Jamalco Scholarship Awards

Director of Human Resources, Corporate Services and Security, Jamalco, Christopher Buckmaster (left); and President of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), Dr. Mark Smith, present the Most Outstanding Award to scholarship recipient, Cherry Ross, at Jamalco’s scholarship awards ceremony held on July 30 at the Wembley Centre of Excellence in Hayes, Clarendon. Approximately 100 students from the parishes of Clarendon and Manchester received education assistance valued at $14 million for the upcoming school year, as part of Jamalco’s Education Assistance Programme.

