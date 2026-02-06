| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
PHOTOS: Jamaica’s World-Famous Blue Mountain Coffee the Toast of Coffee Break at Hemispheric OAS Meeting in Washington

February 6, 2026
Foreign Affairs
Photo: Derrick Scott
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), His Excellency Major General (Ret'd) Antony Anderson (right), and Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary General, Ambassador Albert Ramdin, engage in discussion while enjoying a cup of Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee. Occasion was a coffee break during Wednesday’s (February 4) meeting of the OAS Permanent Council in Washington DC. The initiative was organised by Ambassador Anderson, who is Jamaica's Permanent Representative to the OAS. The coffee break was supplied by Atlanta-based Aroma Ridge Coffee Roasters, whose owners are Jamaican.

Former Assistant Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), now Belize Ambassador to the United States (US) and Permanent Representative to the OAS, His Excellency Nestor E. Mendez, serves himself a cup of Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee during a coffee break at Wednesday’s (February 4) Permanent Council meeting of the OAS in Washington DC. The initiative was organised by Ambassador Anderson, who is Jamaica’s Permanent Representative to the OAS. The coffee was supplied by Atlanta-based Aroma Ridge Coffee Roasters, whose owners are Jamaican.

 

Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Ambassador Albert Ramdin, displays a pouch of Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee presented to him by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, during a coffee break at Wednesday’s (February 4) Permanent Council meeting at the OAS in Washington DC. It is the first time the Permanent Mission of Jamaica was sponsoring an OAS coffee break, designed to offer the member country ambassadors and other representatives in the hemispheric forum a taste of one of the world’s premier coffee brands.

 

Organization of American States (OAS) member state representatives visit the Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee area during the OAS Permanent Council meeting in Washington DC on Wednesday (February 4). The area was organised by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the OAS, His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson.
